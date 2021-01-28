Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$501.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.18 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$21.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of C$13.84 and a 52-week high of C$22.48. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.11%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

