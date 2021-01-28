Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOH. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE BOH opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

