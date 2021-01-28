Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

PACW stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

