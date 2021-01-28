Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.13).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

