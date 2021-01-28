Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bruker Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Bruker stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the third quarter worth about $8,228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Bruker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 171,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

