Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Corus Entertainment (CJR.B)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corus Entertainment (TSE: CJR.B):

1/19/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

1/8/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

11/30/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$4.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

