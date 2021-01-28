ResMed Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $216.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.30. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.