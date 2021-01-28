Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) Shares Gap Down to $41.76

Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.76, but opened at $40.00. Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 14,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The firm has a market cap of £441.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

