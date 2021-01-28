Retirement Planning Group Buys 4,759 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 9.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $67,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,364 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,623,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,907. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68.

