Retirement Planning Group Cuts Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF makes up 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 6.51% of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMIN traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

