Retirement Planning Group Has $31.87 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 893,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 438,414 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,664,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,646,000 after purchasing an additional 281,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,818. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

