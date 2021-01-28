Retirement Planning Group Has $33.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395,599 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25.

