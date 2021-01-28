Retirement Planning Group Invests $270,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.14. 16,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average of $188.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

