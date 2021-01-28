Retirement Planning Group Sells 2,611 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF accounts for 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 6.51% of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period.

JMIN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

