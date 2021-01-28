Retirement Planning Group Sells 826 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

IEFA stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.48. 12,444,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.