Retirement Planning Group Sells 9,200 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Retirement Planning Group cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.39% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

GSIE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,293. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

