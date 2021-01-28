Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 48,352 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $28,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

