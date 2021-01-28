Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.