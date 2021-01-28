Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cable One were worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,914.07 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,128.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,925.76.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total value of $635,076.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,652,374.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

