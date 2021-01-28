Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.94 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.38.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO stock opened at $469.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

