Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

