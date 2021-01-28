Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

HUBB opened at $161.16 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

