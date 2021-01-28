Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,818,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,783,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $235.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

