Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 194 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $63.61.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.