Reviewing Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) & Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flex LNG and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.54 $16.97 million N/A N/A Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18%

Risk and Volatility

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flex LNG beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

