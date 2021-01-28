Reviewing Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Regency Centers alerts:

This table compares Regency Centers and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 4.51% 1.01% 0.56% Healthcare Realty Trust 23.27% 6.08% 3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regency Centers and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 1 5 6 0 2.42 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 4 1 2.67

Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $31.89, indicating a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Healthcare Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.13 billion 7.06 $239.43 million $3.89 12.12 Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 8.62 $39.19 million $1.60 18.62

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.