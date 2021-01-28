Reviewing NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telos and NetScout Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00

Telos currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.85%. NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential downside of 18.48%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 2.61% 4.77% 2.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telos and NetScout Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems $891.82 million 2.50 -$2.75 million $1.00 30.26

Telos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NetScout Systems.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Telos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also streamlines and automates the process of selecting, applying, and monitoring security controls for cloud-based systems and applications; assesses, designs, and delivers identity and access solutions to protect national security assets, people, and facilities; and issues smart card-based secure credentials for active duty uniformed service personnel, selected reserve, DoD civilian employees, and eligible contractor personnel. In addition, it offers secure mobility solutions that reduce the risk and assures safe communication across the enterprise and world; Telos Automated Message Handling System, which protects and enhances the communications; real-time data collection on personnel movement and location information for operating forces, government civil servants, and government contractors; and nationwide identity verification, fingerprinting, and photo services. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand; and threat detection solutions to identify and investigate potential advanced network threats. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

