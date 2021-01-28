Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Down 30.9%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price traded down 30.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $12.06. 1,701,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 546,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $674.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revlon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Revlon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Revlon by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

