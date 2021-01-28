Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $31.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.