Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and $806,683.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

