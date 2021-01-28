Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

