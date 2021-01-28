RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.51. 6,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,831. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.