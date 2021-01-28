Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 1,554,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

