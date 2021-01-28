Rocket Internet SE (RKET.F) (ETR:RKET) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.00

Rocket Internet SE (RKET.F) (ETR:RKET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €24.00 ($28.24) and last traded at €23.62 ($27.79), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €23.94 ($28.16).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €21.97 and its 200 day moving average is €19.71. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 13.79.

Rocket Internet SE (RKET.F) Company Profile (ETR:RKET)

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

