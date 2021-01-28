Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $54.58. Approximately 846,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 512,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

