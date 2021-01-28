Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.868-7.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

ROK stock opened at $241.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.71 and a 200-day moving average of $238.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.88.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

