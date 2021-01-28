Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $400.31 and last traded at $403.40. Approximately 4,206,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,034,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.64.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,398,010. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.