ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $208,302.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00456653 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The Reddit community for ROOBEE is https://reddit.com/