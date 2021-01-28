Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $240.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.88.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $241.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.26. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.