Roth Capital Boosts Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $50.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $37.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76. Fathom has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at $213,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

