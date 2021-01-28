Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires Shares of 801 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

IWO opened at $305.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.58 and a 200 day moving average of $247.46. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

