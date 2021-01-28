Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys New Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.