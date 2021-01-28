Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $132,000 Stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,281,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $11,097,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,473,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,218,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $528.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

