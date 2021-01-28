Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $159,000 Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

TACO opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.