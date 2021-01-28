Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $230,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after buying an additional 497,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after buying an additional 266,873 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,174,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,808,000.

IWO opened at $305.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.58 and a 200 day moving average of $247.46. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

