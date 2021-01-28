Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,901 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in WNS were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after purchasing an additional 127,902 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,606.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 104,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in WNS by 119.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

