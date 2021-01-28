Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,901 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in WNS were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after purchasing an additional 127,902 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 894,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.