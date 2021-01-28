Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €42.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.00 ($51.76).

ETR SHL opened at €46.00 ($54.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion and a PE ratio of 31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.71 and its 200 day moving average is €40.08. Siemens Healthineers AG has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

