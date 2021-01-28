Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 375 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 401.99.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

