Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) to Sector Perform

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evotec stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Evotec has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.12.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.28 million during the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

